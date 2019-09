Fantastický Sagan bojoval do absolútneho konca: Slovák bez pomoci získal výborné umiestnenie

í ½íº¨ RESULT í ½íº¨



We've witnessed a gruelling day in the saddle and it's Pedersen who proves the strongest with an inspired ride to give Denmark their first Elite Men Road Race victory. Historic. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/I4RoA2Ckj8