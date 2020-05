Archie oslavuje 1. narodeniny, Meghan ho ukázala svetu: Strohé gratulácie od Williama a kráľovnej

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, The Duke of Sussex (behind the camera!) read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday â¤ï¸í ½í²›í ½í²™ Happy Birthday Archie! â¤ï¸í ½í²›í ½í²™



Watch the full story & donate to our #Coronavirus appeal here í ½í±‰ https://t.co/vWvRk8ITFm pic.twitter.com/5wrGXfXTd7