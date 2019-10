Žena sa prihovorila neznámemu mužovi: Netušila, že to, čo mu povie, sa neskôr stane realitou

View this post on Instagram

Love at first sight is real. I saw Tony for the first time and all I could think is “that’s my husband.” I walked over to him after being shy the entire party we were at.. I threw my arms around him and all I could say was “you know you’re my future husband right?” And he replied “Oh word?” later we got properly introduced and he replied “I know, that’s my future wife” and the rest is history. We didn’t exchange numbers until weeks later when he DM’ed me on Instagram saying someone had taken a picture of the exact moment I nervously uttered those words. From then on we didn’t go a day without taking to each other. I let my family and friends know I had met my husband without a doubt in my mind! They all know I’m a hopeless romantic and couldn’t believe it but..here we are years later, he’s my husband í ¾íµ° When you know, you just know! I’ve been saying “I TOLD YOU SO” since the moment we got together lol. I’m forever thankful for October 28thí ¾í·¡