Obrovská rana pre bývalého kouča Barcelony: Dcéra († 9) Luisa Enriqueho prehrala boj s rakovinou

Our thoughts are with Luis Enrique, his family and friends, following the tragic passing of his 9 year-old daughter Xana.



Luis stepped down as Spain manager 2 months ago, to spend time with his daughter who was battling bone cancer.



RIP Xana.