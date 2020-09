Kráska zdieľala fotky zo svojej svadby: Ľudia uvideli jej manžela, spustilo sa peklo!

View this post on Instagram

What Made Me Smile This Week?⁣ ⁣ I married my best friend. On Friday, September 4th, Hannah and I tied the knot and became husband and wife! It was a private backyard ceremony that we conducted over Zoom with our officiant. Certainly not the wedding we originally imagined, but it was a beautiful moment filled with the most important thing: our love for each other.⁣ ⁣ Visit the link in my bio to watch the little wedding video we made about the special day!⁣ ⁣ I’m beyond happy and smiling a whole lot.