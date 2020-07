Parádny priamy kop v podaní Ronalda, Juventus zdolal v turínskom derby FC

▪️First player to score 25+ goals in 11 League seasonsâœ

▪️First player to score 25+ goals in Premier League, La Liga and Seria Aâœ

▪️First Juve player to score 25+ goals in a Seria A season since 1961âœ

Undisputably the í ½í°#CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #SeriaA pic.twitter.com/xG2Ka8Zl1f