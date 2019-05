Ruskí kozmonauti na 6 hodín vystúpili z ISS: Šichtu vo voľnom vesmíre zahájili pekným gestom

As you watch today’s #spacewalk, here’s how to keep track of which cosmonaut you’re seeing:

í ½í´´ Oleg Kononenko – red stripes on spacesuit

í ½í´µ Alexey Ovchinin – blue stripes on spacesuit



Tune in: https://t.co/MPhcreBBTJ. Ask ?s using #AskNASA pic.twitter.com/OQq8CmdyTm