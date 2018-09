Jeden z najsilnejších záberov, aké ste videli: Fotka ženy obletela svet

View this post on Instagram

A truly incredible image that tells a better story than we ever could - a story of motherhood, endurance and the strength of the human body. Captured by our photographer, @alexis_berg, during the 105 mile @utmbmontblanc race, British ultra runner Sophie Power breastfeeds her 3 month old baby, Cormac. @ultra_sophie we applaud you. We applaud your endurance, your courage and your defiance of those who told you you couldn’t. You’re a true inspiration. #utmb