Just been watching the 1st half of the Vietnam Cup game on YouTube... But there are what looks like thousands there and all acting like no concern about anything... See video of closing stages of 1st half...

⚽ Nam Dinh v Hoang Anh Gia Lai

▶️ LIVE STREAM https://t.co/2cPUG7kw36 pic.twitter.com/B1gysyU2fV