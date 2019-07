Ariana Grande sklamala svojich fanúšikov: Tak týmto komentárom to fakt prehnala!

View this post on Instagram

This is a very terrible and unpleasant situation !!!! She was not going to leave such a comment, just wanted to joke. It was not some sort of deliberate disrespect towards this girl. This six year old girl was killed by strangled her. She was a participant in a beauty contest and so smallí ¼í¼§ And it’s really terrible that Ari commented on this post this way, but this is just a comment that she immediately deleted and admitted that she made a mistake! Now she has a lot of works and she does not have time to digest everything before doing something. Ariana is too busy with the work. SHE IS A MAN, AND SHE IS MISTAKEN! I think it’s stupid and just insane to POUNCE ON IT BECAUSE of the COMMENT. It is better to draw your attention to more serious problems that occur in the world!í ½í¹í ½í²¨