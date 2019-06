Matka varuje všetkých rodičov: Jej trojročná dcérka zjedla známu pochúťku, takmer zomrela

View this post on Instagram

Oh hey! It's me with 2 out of 4 of my girls. Can you believe this is my FIRST PHOTO EVER that I have shared of myself here?⁣ ⁣ I've managed to break all the "blogging rules" and build a successful blog and following over the past five years without ever sharing a photo of myself. It's hard to believe, I know! ⁣ ⁣ I go out of my way to do things differently by putting all the focus on my work and children instead of myself, and it's worked for me, but now people are starting to notice and ask me why don't I share photos of myself.⁣ ⁣ And the reason is simple. It's merely because I don't feel like I fit in with the typical "blogger look". I think people have an expectation at what a blogger should look like and although I'm happy with myself, I don't feel like I fit that box. ⁣ ⁣ Now that I've finally posted a photo here! I'm going to slowly start changing what I share by jumping in pictures a little more, doing more stories and making a conscious effort to connect with my followers more than I do now.⁣ ⁣ Ok, I'll slowly hide away now that I've shared the photo because I'm secretly terrified now it's on here, lol.⁣ ⁣ #Itisonherenow #ohhey