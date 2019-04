View this post on Instagram

Cut and style on @carolinelizabeth great to meet you:)! For @local_honey styled with #randco #hairbrained #texture #americansalon #hairbybrianhickman #localhoneynashville #eastnashville #nashville #modernsalon #texture #bob #photoshoot #makeover #transformation #beforeandafter #salon #hair #crafthairdresser #portrait #art #lob #haircut #hairstylist #hair #hairstyle #model