Šialenosť! Hviezda z Premier League si dvakrát zlomila nohu, súper plakal

We wish @JMcCarthy_16 a quick recovery after sustaining a DOUBLE LEG BREAK after an unintentional clash with @salorondon23 who was in tears after the ordeal. Get well soon mate í ½í¸°âš½ #football #footballnews #sports #rondon #McCarthy #everton #WestBrom #injury #recovery #NLC2 pic.twitter.com/YzhIhDZbwS