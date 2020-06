Svetový futbal prišiel o legendu († 56): Bývalý najlepší hráč Ázie podľahol koronavírusu

í ¼í·®í ¼í·¶ Scorer of Iraq’s only #WorldCup goal

í ¼í¼ Voted Asia’s best player in 1988

⚽️ 62 goals in 121 internationals

í ½í³— 9th on the IFFHS’s Asian Player of the Century ranking



Football lost a legend today. RIP Ahmed Radhi pic.twitter.com/MB2PtCm14u