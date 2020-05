Od pamätnej chvíle ubehlo 85 rokov: Jesse Owens prekonal 5 svetových rekordov za 45 minút

ON THIS DAY - 1935



The greatest performance in the history of Ferry Field. The greatest performance in the history of track & field.



Jesse Owens breaks three world records, ties a 4th, in 45 minutes.



100yd - 9.4

220yd - 20.3

220yd hurdles - 22.6

Long Jump - 26' 8.25" pic.twitter.com/CzSvdpIKuv