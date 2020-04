To je možné iba v Číne: Futbalista vyhodený za jedno písmeno!

China international Yu Hanchao has been sacked by Guangzhou Evergrande for altering his license plate í ½íº—



The 59-cap winger was filmed trying to change an E to an F on his car, possibly to avoid local traffic restrictions í ¾í´¨



í ¾í´·â€â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/3gkYGWP5ue