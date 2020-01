Návratu zo zápasu sa zmenil na tragédiu: Pri nehode autobusu zomreli dvaja futbalisti aj vodič

Two players of Guinean club Wakriya AC have died with others injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on Monday while returning home after playing an away match.

The 2 players who lost their lives are Aboubacar Camara í ¼í·¬í ¼í·³ and Alfred Kargbo í ¼í·¸í ¼í·±. pic.twitter.com/2BJrTD2vOy