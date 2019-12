Pobrežie Britskej Kolumbie zasiahlo zemetrasenie: Magnitúda dosiahla 6,3

A pair of offshore earthquakes (M5.1 at 8:44 a.m. PT and M5.6 at 11:13 a.m. PT) are reminders of the active plate tectonics just to the west of #VancouverIsland. Not felt, no impacts, and not so unusual for this area.

Some details: https://t.co/9UEFF4xRXt pic.twitter.com/HgGFiqbavf