Ronaldo a sebec? Video, ktoré vás presvedčí o opaku

This happened yesterday in Juventus' game. Higuain was wearing the captain armband, got subbed off and passed it to Cristiano Ronaldo who refused to wear it and gave it to Matuidi because he's the longest serving player on the pitch.



