í ¼í¿Ž @ValeYellow46 driving a @F1 car

í ¼í¿ @LewisHamilton riding a #MotoGP bike



Two of the biggest motorsport legends swap their machines to put in some laps together... not something that happens everyday! í ¾í´©#LH44VR46 @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/UOXYYQDm3g