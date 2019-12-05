Sara zbavuje mladé ženy komplexov z postavy: Baby, tieto fotky vám otvoria oči

Stačí dobrý uhol, stiahnuté brucho, dobré svetlo a je z vás hviezda žiariaca na dokonalej fotografii.
Sara Puhto (23) z Fínska vyvracia tento mýtus dokonalej fotky, ktoré sa tak často objavujú na Instagrame a iných sociálnych sieťach. Prostredníctvom svojho účtu zverejňuje bezchybné zábery a tie reálne, aby jej fanúšikovia mohli vidieť ten obrovský rozdiel. Dokazuje tak, že všetko je len póza a skutočnosť je takmer vždy úplne iná.
View this post on Instagram
Thereâs always certain parts and types of bodies that are idealised and put on a pedestal which makes us dislike certain aspects of ourselves. In photos I constantly suck in my tummy or try and hide it and stick out my booty as much as possible. But why? Weâre constantly flooded with photos of âperfectionâ on social media and see advertisements about ways to change your body to fit a certain idealised body trend. We constantly work on changing our bodies, but why donât we focus more on changing the way we look at our bodies. Donât focus on negativity, focus on accepting and loving what you dislike about yourself. You have this body and it allows you to live life. Look at yourself and realise that this is who you are, you are unique, incredible and capable of loving all your quirks. Most of the time weâre harsher on ourselves and our bodies more than anybody elseâs. It's hard to remind ourselves that things like tummy rolls, weight gain and bloating are normal things to have and happen to your body. Ignore those thoughts that you have to be or look a certain way. You donât have to workout like crazy and eat clean in order to wear a bikini on your next holiday to look good in photos, you donât have to stress about going on a diet to wear certain clothing. Focus that energy on realising that you already are and have what you are trying to achieve because you and your body are already capable of these things, we just have to strip the idea that you have to change your body to achieve these things. We should all allow ourselves to experience life to the fullest without the fear of judgement about our bodies, by ourselves or by others. í ¼í¼¿ âââââââââââââââââââ . . . Picture credit: @ritapuhtophotography . . #mentalhealthawareness #effyourbeautystandards #lovewhoyouare #beconfident #flawsandall #bodypositive #nobodyshame
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
Sara začala porovnávajúce fotky robiť už v roku 2018, majú obrovský úspech, bežne ich zdobia desaťtisíce lajkov. „Neustále sme zaplavení fotografiami „dokonalosti“ na sociálnych sieťach a sledujeme reklamy o spôsoboch, ako zmeniť naše telo tak, aby vyhovovalo určitému zidealizovanému trendu," hovorí Sara, ktorá svojich 318-tisíc fanúšikov vyzýva, aby namiesto snahy o dokonalosť prijali svoje telo také, aké je a naučili sa s ním žiť.
View this post on Instagram
Arm fat í ¼í¼¿ Ive noticed a lot of people pose in ways to make their arms look smaller and get highly insecure when their arms look bigger than normal. Due to weight gain, Iâve been highly aware of how I pose my arms in photos to make them look smaller. I would call myself fat and tell myself I look gross whenever they did look big in photos. But we have to remember that arms have fat and muscle on them and will look different in different postures and poses. Donât view one as negative and the other as positive. Allow yourself to realise that other people donât see us how we see ourselves. They donât see the negative thoughts and insecurities we have. We donât see theirs. We are over critical of ourselves and let that negative voice in our heads make us feel ugly. Itâs possible to ignore that voice and avoid constantly looking at yourself negatively. Become aware of how lovely you are as a person. How amazing you truly are and that these things you pick apart are not as bad as you make them out to be. Realise that these things are actually completely normal and human. You are great the way you are and that negative voice canât tell you otherwise. Donât obsess too much over these things and miss out on all the amazing things in life that are right in front of you. í ¼í¼´âï¸ ------------------------------------------ . . . #effyourbeautystandards #lovewhoyouare #beconfident #iambeautiful #flawsandall #bodypositive #nobodyshame #embracethesquish
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
View this post on Instagram
Instagram isnât reality í ¼í¼¿ Itâs really frustrating when youâre having a bad body image day and you take photos of yourself and can only focus on the bad photos and all the âflawsâ you see in them. Itâs difficult to get out of a bad body image rut. Especially when we compare our everyday bodies to posed and seemingly flawless photos on social media. Its hard to control our thoughts and lately Iâve been thinking things like âyou shouldnât be eating that. You looked better before. You should work out moreâ. These thoughts arenât productive. Stop bullying yourself into thinking you arenât allowed to enjoy life. Nobody is flawless and everyone has âbad photosâ we just choose what and what not to share on social media in order to put out a good image of ourselves. You are beautiful the way you are, including the âbadâ photos because theyâre still you and youâre amazing. Donât obsess too much over these things and miss out on all the amazing things in life that are right in front of you. í ¼í¼´âï¸ ------------------------------------------ . . . #candidphoto #instagramvsreality #mybody #flatstomach #loveyourbody #selfesteem #lawofattraction #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
View this post on Instagram
Instagram booty í ¼í¼¿ Theres such a huge obsession with having a big booty and getting the perfect insta pic nowadays. All these Instagram photos of perfect bums used to make me insecure about mine and felt like I needed to gym like crazy to have one as well. But with majority of these photos it all comes down to posing. I had to sit in the most uncomfortable and unnatural position to get the left photo. Letâs not even get started on the pain of this bikini wedgie. I remember going to the beach and stressing about not looking good in photos or seeing a bad photo and thinking âomg this is the worst thing. I shouldnât be in a bikini.â But donât let small things like this get to you. Getting a good insta picture and likes donât dictate your worth. Getting a specific body type wonât suddenly make you happy. Youâll always find a reason to be unhappy unless you work on appreciating yourself and the body you have now first. You have to realise that you are a person with insecurities like everyone else. Your body is incredible the way it is and we really are our own worst critics. So donât be so hard on yourself. Donât change your body. Change the way you look at your body. This is a thing I also have to work on. í ¼í¼´âï¸ ------------------------------------------ . . . #loveyourbody #selfesteem #lawofattraction #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique #flaws #insecurities
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
View this post on Instagram
Bad body image days í ¼í¼¿ Lately Iâve been having bad body image days. Everyone has days where they look at themselves and just see the negatives. I was struggling to get a good âInstagramâ photo because Iâm not as lean as I used to be. But I realised that even though Iâve been struggling to have the same positive viewpoint of my body that Iâve had majority of the time, there will always be ups and downs and you canât possibly expect yourself to be completely content with what you see everyday 24/7. So hereâs a reminder that itâs normal for your tummy fat to bunch up. Itâs completely normal to gain weight and have difficulty accepting it because of the obsession society has with weight loss and being fit. But we shouldnât have to stress about looking as lean as possible. Or stressing about normal things like tummy fat bunching up. We should be able to love and accept the body we have whether itâs like the left or right photo. You donât need to constantly suck your tummy in and sit uncomfortably in order to look smaller. We need to realise that having bad body days is okay, as long as you acknowledge that itâs a bad day and those negative thoughts arenât a true reflection of yourself. Your body is amazing no matter how it looks because it allows you to live and experience life í ¼í¼´âï¸ ----------------------------------------- . . . #instagramvsreality #changethewayyouthink #focusonyourself #bodygoals #idealbody #powerofpositivity
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
View this post on Instagram
Proud of my body í ¼í¼¿ You know that tummy pouch/bump that bloats whenever you eat or when you have your period or just exists on you that you never seem to see on people on Instagram? Thatâs one of the reasons I avoided wearing dresses. I worried that I looked pregnant and hated the way dresses accentuated this bump. Iâve heard other people complain about this too. But we should realise and accept the fact that people have these things and that itâs absolutely normal and does not need to be stressed about. No one has a flat tummy all the time and all year round. Yet nobody realises this because itâs not talked about or shown on social media as much as flat tummies are flaunted and glorified. Also we stress so much about how we look but nobody actually pays as much attention to the way you look as you think. Weâre hyper aware of every little thing on our bodies because we see ourselves every day. So learn to accept and appreciate your body for the normal things it does. Our bodies look different every day, donât worry about how you look in a skirt or dress because of a bump that majority of people have. Wear what you want cause youâll look amazing in it no matter what!! ----------------------------------------- . . . #bloating #selfconfidenceiskey #learningtolovemyself #iamworthit #bekindtoyourself #changeyourthoughts
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on
View this post on Instagram
Instagram vs reality í ¼í¼¿ Society has put this idea in our minds that abs and having a flat tummy is the end goal, that thatâs what perfection and beauty looks like and what we should strive for. I thought if I have abs Iâll never have tummy fat. They donât tell you that having tummy fat is normal and that itâll always be there. They tell you to get rid of it and be insecure about it. Nobody ever teaches you to love and accept it. Everyone has tummy fat and itâs completely normal, you donât have to stress out about it. Next time you feel your tummy against your thighs or bunching over your jeans, instead of hating your body and thinking you need to lose it in order to feel better, realize that itâs completely normal and there is absolutely nothing wrong with it. It doesnât change your worth, intelligence, competence or personality. You are amazing the way you are and donât need to constantly put so much pressure on yourself to look a certain way that has been idealized into your mind. You are worthy and good enough just the way you are. í ¼í¼´âï¸ ----------------------------------------- . . . #instagramvsreality #tummyfat #selflove #loveyourbody #spreadlove #lifelessons #stopcomparing #youaregoodenough
A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on