Sara zbavuje mladé ženy komplexov z postavy: Baby, tieto fotky vám otvoria oči

Thereâs always certain parts and types of bodies that are idealised and put on a pedestal which makes us dislike certain aspects of ourselves. In photos I constantly suck in my tummy or try and hide it and stick out my booty as much as possible. But why? Weâre constantly flooded with photos of âperfectionâ on social media and see advertisements about ways to change your body to fit a certain idealised body trend. We constantly work on changing our bodies, but why donât we focus more on changing the way we look at our bodies. Donât focus on negativity, focus on accepting and loving what you dislike about yourself. You have this body and it allows you to live life. Look at yourself and realise that this is who you are, you are unique, incredible and capable of loving all your quirks. Most of the time weâre harsher on ourselves and our bodies more than anybody elseâs. It's hard to remind ourselves that things like tummy rolls, weight gain and bloating are normal things to have and happen to your body. Ignore those thoughts that you have to be or look a certain way. You donât have to workout like crazy and eat clean in order to wear a bikini on your next holiday to look good in photos, you donât have to stress about going on a diet to wear certain clothing. Focus that energy on realising that you already are and have what you are trying to achieve because you and your body are already capable of these things, we just have to strip the idea that you have to change your body to achieve these things. We should all allow ourselves to experience life to the fullest without the fear of judgement about our bodies, by ourselves or by others.