Babička sa dostala do formy až po sedemdesiatke: Uvidíte jej fotky pred premenou, nebudete veriť vlastným očiam

How many do you think I can do by the end of the year? í ½í¸ í ½í¸ . Okay the big trick here is us using a bench so I’m starting from the bottom position but not hanging. This has helped me a lot because I have a trick shoulder that gives me a lot of pain. Two years ago I started with the machine. Then I moved on to heavy rubber assistance bands. And finally at my daughters gym I worked my way up to unassisted chin ups. They are now one of my favorite exercises and I have a real sense of accomplishment from them. I’d love to know what your favorite exercise in the gym is, and if you do chin ups, how many can you do? Would you like an instructional video on how to do these? I think I could do that for you! í ½í±µí ¼í¿¼í ½í±µí ¼í¿¼ . #progressnotperfection #olderwomen #silverhair #oldermodel #fitover70 #chinups #inspo #fitspo #stronggirls #trainwithjoan