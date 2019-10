Hasič Eric sa oženil so svojou láskou a tešil sa na spoločnú budúcnosť: Krutý verdikt mesiac po svadbe

View this post on Instagram

Eric Stevens is the youngest of four brothers. Jeff and Brett are LA City Firefighters like Eric and Craig played football at Cal and for the Tennessee Titans for 8 years. Erics brothers have had a huge impact on his college and career choices and he has always looked up to them. Jeff, Craig and Brett have helped shape Eric into the man he is today. These four brothers are just a small part of what we call “Stevens Nation”. #axeALS #TeamStevensNation