Športový svet zasiahla smutná správa: Zomrel legendárny nemecký tréner († 93)

Vale Rudi Gutendorf ⚽️❤️



The German coach, who was in charge of the Socceroos between 1979 and 1981, has died at 93 of old age



Gutendorf's record with the Socceroos in 37 internationals was 15 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses



He won the 1980 Oceania Nations Cup with Australia