Muž zverejnil fotku so svojou matkou, ľudia nechápavo hľadeli: To snáď ani nie je možné!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Mom!!!í ¾íµ³í ½í²• I love you so much! Thank you for everything that you do for me. I am truly blessed to have you in my life.í ½í¹í ¼í¿¼í ½í¸­ Yes... she’s my mom. . . . . . #iloveyou #mom #bestfriend #blessed #photooftheday