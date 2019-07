Na klasiku zabudnite: Fotky, ktoré dostanú novomanželia po svadbe od tohto fotografa, nemajú chybu

View this post on Instagram

Martin Parr @martinparrstudio presents this very special episode of Outerfocus. Yes, you read that right. With my exhibition, I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, opening today - 26th June 2019 - we thought it fitting I be interviewed for an episode of Outerfocus. And, as @martinparrfdn are hosting the exhibition and have co-published my book with @rrbphotobooks we thought it fitting Martin be the host. Link in bio at @outerfocuspodcast While I was in Bristol last week installing the exhibition (mostly pointing and drinking tea) we sat down and discussed how the work came about. I wasn’t nervous at all. For your listening pleasure, Outerfocus presents - Martin Parr in conversation with, Ian Weldon. The exhibition, I Am Not A Wedding Photographer runs at the Foundation from 16th June to 10th August 2019 . Visit the Martin Parr Foundation, Bristol - Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm - to see the first exhibition of Wedding Photography in the UK within an art photography context. SaveTheDate / 16 JUL 2019 join the Martin Parr Foundation, Bristol, for I Am Not A Wedding Photographer, the Wedding Party! The event will be held at the Foundation on 16 JUL from 6.30pm, and is sponsored by our friends and neighbours Lost and Grounded Brewers. The evening will include a cake, wedding music, and maybe even a first dance with Ian Weldon and MartinParr. Dress code - we’ll be wearing our wedding attire, please join us. If you would like to attend the wedding party please RSVP to info@martinparrfoundation.org before 12 JUL 2019. #ianweldon #outerfocuspodcast #photographypodcast #iamnotaweddingphotographer #documentaryphotography #martinparr #martinparrfoundation #weddingphotography #wedding #photographyexhibition #photographyhistory