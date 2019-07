Obrovské sklamanie pre fanúšikov Pohody: Jedna z najväčších hviezd festivalu nevystúpi!

View this post on Instagram

pohoda. my heart is broken. i’ve been sitting all day at the airport watching canceled and delayed flights, trying my best to come to you but the weather gods and every other god have been against me and at this point i’m so sad to say there is no way i can make it to you in time, safe and sound. touring life is not always easy. i will try my hardest to make it up to you. i feel so sorry for all of you who worked so hard for me to come. words can’t do justice. í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²”í ½í²” all I can say is sorry.