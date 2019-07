Sagan prehovoril o smolnom finiši: Dal som do toho všetko

⛰ The first polka dot jersey for @GregVanAvermaet, í ½í²¥ a hectic finish, and a wonderful win for @MikeTeunissen. í ½í²›



⏪ In case you missed it, here is the summary of Stage 1 of the #TDF2019 in 30''. pic.twitter.com/KxlXiPkrED