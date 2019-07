Wimbledonská rozprávka: Školáčka plakala po zápase s Williamsovou, teraz ju čaká Rybáriková

í ½í¸ Wildcard into qualifying

í ½í±¶ Youngest ever player at Wimbledon

í ½í¸± First round draw against Venus Williams

í ¼í¾‚ Just turned 15 years old

í ½í¸³ Playing against someone double her age



Cory 'Coco' Gauff makes history at #Wimbledoní ½í± pic.twitter.com/kurBfLsCBr