Polish side Bytovia Bytow HAD to win on final day to have any chance of staying up í ½í¹



Goalkeeper Andrzej Witan scores a 97th minute winner...



...but Suwalki, who are also battling the drop, score in the 92nd minute of their game to relegate Bytow! í ¾í´¯pic.twitter.com/vK6cGHiM9D