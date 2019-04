Nevesta sa túžila vtesnať do svojich vysnívaných šiat: Uvidíte ju vo svadobný deň, onemiete!

View this post on Instagram

Looking back on 2018 and all the weight I’ve lost/some gained. I’m glad this picture/the wedding was BEFORE the holidays. This is the first time I’ve gained a good amount of weight (8 lbs) since starting my journey. I decided to be kind to myself and relax on being so strict during the holidays. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• To some it may seem like 8 pounds isn’t a lot, to others, to may seem detrimental. To me, it is both. After the party I’m throwing tomorrow I’ll get back on track. I’ll be working out consistently again and logging everything that goes into my mouth. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I know life will throw curve balls my way and I will occasionally “fall off the the wagon.” However, I steer this wagon and have led it down many treacherous paths - I’ve got this. I’ve lost over 130 pounds on this journey and losing that same 8 again, while annoying, is possible. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Happy New Year and be kind with your resolutions if set any. Know that it all takes time. í ½í²• ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••#instadaily #transformation #fitnessgirl #fitness #motivation #postworkout #glow #girlswhoworkout #eatwhatyouwant #lifechanges #ilovefood #blogger #instafit #yogaforeveryone #lifestyle #biggirl #fitgirl #thennowtomorrow #bullied #OOTD #yoga #inspiration #26 #twoyearslater #lifelongjourney #imtryingmybest #newyear #sameme #bekind #sundaysass