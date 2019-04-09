Kaderník strihá bezdomovcov, ktorých stretne na ulici, grátis: Sledujte TOP 10 premien!

Britský kaderník Joshua Coombes robí to isté, čo jeho kolegovia po celom svete: strihá vlasy a fúzy.
Joshua má však nezvyčajných klientov - sú to ľudia bez domova, ktorí mu za účesy neplatia. Kaderník totiž hovorí, že chce dať znevýhodneným ľuďom druhú šancu, pretože, ako verí, zmena vzhľadu môžu dopomôcť aj k vnútornej zmene. Ku každému z oslovených mužov, pridáva stručné informácie o nich - ako sa volajú, odkiaľ pochádzajú, a dáva im tak najavo, že sú ľudské bytosti, na ktorých záleží. K fotkám navyše dáva hashtag #DoSomethingForNothing (doslove: urob niečo za nič), ktorého hlavnou myšlienkou je: "Ak každý človek z každého mesta na svete urobí niečo dobré, tento svet sa zmení k lepšiemu."
Pozrite si TOP premeny profesionála, ktorého šľachetný skutok obletel svet.
Benjamin z Los Angeles, 38 rokov
This is Benjamin, 38 years old. Currently, he’s sleeping near Nuestra Señora Reina de Los Angeles Church, near Union Station. I asked him what brought him here - “Before, I was sleeping by a bridge beneath a highway in the Valley. There’s a tent encampment there but it was a toxic place for me. I was hooked on crystal meth and doing anything I could to survive. When you have nothing, everyday is a struggle to keep things moving towards the next. I had to get away from that. One night, when I was in a really dark place in my mind, I tuned in to a deeper voice that was talking to me. I feel like that voice was God telling me to change my life. I haven’t been clean for very long, but I’m trying. I’m going to work. I want a job where I can work as much as I can and start to change things. I want a family.” As I was cutting Benjamin’s hair, he opened up some more - “I knew I was gay from an early age. It wasn’t easy growing up so I suppressed those feelings for a long time until I was out on the streets. Now I feel like I should resist those feelings again to live a good life. I know the church wants that. I don’t know. I want to be better...I want to be happy.” #DoSomethingForNothing
Cedric z Paríža, 42 rokov
This is Cedric, 42 years old. I met Cedric in Paris a few days ago on Boulevard Monmarte. He has been homeless for three years now. At first, I noticed the sign he'd made, which read - ‘Vote for me in 2022.’ When I said hello, I was given a big greeting in return, we started talking. I asked him where he had learnt - “I used to live in London for some years with my friends. I remember the carnivals so well, I loved my time there.” - It turns out Cedric and I have lived on the same street in Brixton, what are the chances! I do feel we connected almost immediately, so it was really nice to hear Cedric open up some more about his life recently - " I was holding down a job at a library near here. It didn’t pay all that much but I enjoyed my work. One day we found out the library was to be down sized considerably, so many of us lost our jobs. The drinking increased and so did rent on my apartment at the time. I guess I stopped caring. It wasn’t long before I became homeless.” Next to Cedric was his pal Dada. I could tell these guys were close and that they really helped each other out on the street - “I saw Dada looking at me one day. After staring at me for a moment, he broke into a big smile, we’ve been friends ever since. It’s important to have that when you’re homeless. I used to have an amazing friend that looked out for me, I suppose she was my step mother almost…” At this point, tears appeared in Cedric’s eyes, but he continued - “She owned a music venue in the 9th Arrondissement, it was the best place for music. Whenever I visited her she would feed me, talk to me and give me hope. I never had to paid. Always food and water, she would never give me alcohol. One week, I visited and she was no longer there. I found out she had died. It really broke me. I still think about her everyday.” When it came to showing Cedric he mirror at the end, his reaction said it all.
David z Londýna, 54 rokov
This is David, 54 years old. We met recently near London Bridge. It was rush hour and David was sat on the ground, not far away from the train station. As I walked by, he looked up and gave me smile and nodded. I sat down next to him and we began talking - “See over there.” David said, pointing down the street - “That’s Guys Hospital, I was born in there. I’ve always been a Londoner. I grew up here and worked in and around this city for my entire life. This is one chapter that I couldn’t have foreseen... I had my own business. We cleaned up the big buildings and sprayed them down like new before they were refurbished. There were some big contracts for a while. I had a loving family also. My children have all grown up have their own lives now... my wife and I drifted apart recently. It all changed after that day, a couple years back. The day of the accident. It hasn’t been the same since...I was driving one night. We’d been visiting family outside of London and my daughter and her children were in the car also. We had a collision on a fast road. It all happened so fast. I won’t go into all of it... it hurts.” I could feel the pain in David begin to bubble to the surface. But also there was an honesty and a clarity in the way he was speaking - “l’ve confronted some feelings while I’ve been out here. I’m not happy I’m on streets. There’s no way I could’ve seen myself sitting out here. No way. But you know I’m what... It sounds stupid, but maybe I’m where I’m supposed to be right now. It’s shown me a different part of life. It’s opened up a different part inside of me.” When I finished cutting David’s hair, he insisted on walking me to my train platform. We hugged and David smiled and said - “You know what Josh, I think we brought back the art of conversation just then.” #DoSomethingForNothing
Aman z Londýna
This is Aman. He has been homeless in London for the last four months. Aman didn't have any requests for how he wanted his hair apart from saying 'Tidy me up!' - so I got to work. It was amazing to spend time with him and to learn about his life. He was very open with me, saying alcohol played a big part in him becoming homeless. 'Drink is the problem, it got to the point where I knew I was relying on it and that's not good.' He told me how it effected the people around him and his life in general. He talked about London being a tough place since living on the street and now realising he took for granted some of the amenities most of us have access to every day. It was great to give him a transformation, making him feel like his old self again for a while. ✂️ Every time I do this I learn, whatever the reasons contributing to someone being in a bad situation in their life, we have to treat them with love. It's the only way people. #DoSomethingForNothing
Laurent z Paríža, 42 rokov
This is Laurent, 42 years old, born in a small town in Brittany, northern France. He was next up in the chair after Cedric. They've been friends for a while now and look out for each other each day. It's over a year since Laurent's last haircut. Initially he was reluctant, Cedric kindly translated for him - "Laurent would like for you to do it, but he's worried about the condition of his head and that his hair is too dirty." This isn't uncommon on the street and I get asked about this subject a lot. Personally it's not something that would ever bother me but when working with hair in general, it's always good practise to check the head in front of you before getting started. I make sure I never run out of dry shampoo. As there were no open sores, this worked perfectly to make Laurent feel more comfortable for me to begin. During our time Cedric spoke more about Laurent - "He worked many jobs in Paris and had his own delivery business for a while. Like many others his rent was very high to live in this city. You can build a life but it's hard to maintain it. Any family that Laurent has are in the north of France but he doesn't feel like he can connect with them at present. For a while, he still managed to work while he was homeless but it is very difficult to keep this going." Like Cedric, Laurent doesn't seem to run out of smiles. Considering their current living conditions, I think that's pretty amazing. Such a joy to spend the day with these guys. #DoSomethingForNothing
Charlie z Londýna, 20 rokov
This is Charlie, 20 years old. I met Charlie last week on Regent street. I stood and watched for five minutes before I approached him. In a such a busy area, it's easy to see how isolated you could feel sitting out here all day without much in the way of acknowledgment from busy shoppers passing by. I met Charlie before a few months ago in a different area, I asked him why he chose to sit here - "With all the money around this place I suppose you think it would be a good option, but that can vary. To be honest, keeping in a good headspace isn't even about how much money you get out here. When someone has time to stop, you remember it." Charlie has some temporary accommodation to stay in at the moment with other young men of a similar age - "We're all looking for work of some kind, but most people spend their time on the street. I was sleeping rough before this and you learn how to survive." Charlie spoke to me a bit about his mother - "She's always suffered with drug addiction and it got a lot worse a few years ago. It's complicated. We don't see each other any more. If I had somewhere else to turn, I would." Charlie has this magic in his soul, you can feel it when you talk to him and see it in his eyes. There's bags of potential energy there. I asked him what he'd like to do to get a new chapter started in his life - "I've been thinking about working in the food industry, I don't know exactly what to do yet but I'd like to try that." Since meeting Charlie I've been in conversation some really helpful people about trying to get him some work and speaking to him on the phone also. #DoSomethingForNothing
Guillermo z Barcelony, 60 rokov
This is Guillermo, 60 years old. He has been homeless for many years after moving to Europe from Argentina. As a younger man, he found work in Paris before moving to Barcelona. I cut Guillermo's hair on the street in El Raval, after visiting the @ArrelsFundacio nearby. The volunteers working there are just incredible. I felt the love and community sprit as soon as I walked in. People of all ages dedicate their time to help the homeless in Barcelona. What sticks out the most is the relationships between those in on the street and those volunteering for Arrels. Such genuine friendships and bonds that have been built and it really shows in the smiles I saw all day. Guillermo has been with Arrels since 2008 and uses many different resources. He is a great artist and collaborated with @HomelessFonts by sharing his typography. (Check out the work Homeless Fonts do to creatively bring people together to improve their lives) Soon, Guillermo will enter Llar Pere Barnés, a residence for the homeless as part of Arrels Fundacio housing scheme. He told me that the street can be a lonely place sometimes and that he doesn't want to live alone now, but would prefer to share his space and be with others. There was so many beautiful moments on this day. Seeing Guillermo's face as we hugged after his hair cut was definitely one of them ✌️ #DoSomethingForNothing
Malcome z Lonýna, 59 rokov
This is Malcome, 59, born in Toronto, Canada. I met him at his afternoon during a busy day out cutting hair in London. Malcome has been homeless for two years now - sleeping in doorways, parks and anywhere else that looks safe enough to spend the night. I asked whether he has been in this situation before - "No, I never imagined I'd be here either. But, oh well, here I am. I'm still alive and that's something. I was living in Russia for a while with the women I was going to marry. I came to the U.K because I was trying to sort out a permanent visa to travel back there and live with her. I thought I had enough money to get the visa and maintain myself here in London until it came through, but it didn't last. So, I ended up out here." Malcome showed me some photos of him as a young man, telling me he used to be in the Canadian military - "I've always worked in different places. When I got out of the military, I followed my dreams and trained to be a scuba diving instructor. I got my licence and began travelling to different countries to teach. It was an amazing journey, I met so many lovely people along the way. I can speak three languages now." Malcome seems stuck at the moment but I hope this is just another chapter for him. He is charismatic beyond words and a true optimist. He's the kind of guy that must lift so many others that are on the street also, just with his presence. It was so good to give him a makeover. He was chuffed - "Today just got a hell of a lot better!" #DoSomethingForNothing
Joe z Mexika
This is Joe. He grew up in Mexico, moving to America when he was child. We met in Los Angeles earlier this year. I set up a chair and gave some haircuts alongside the good people at @operationhealthyhearts - an amazing group humans that bring different services together to give advice and help to people experiencing homelessness or anyone that has fallen on hard times. Joe was a barber himself earlier in his life - “I used to work in a barber shop for a long time, in east LA. I loved my job. I’d see so many people come and go. That was the favourite part for me in many ways. I liked having the shears in my hand, but the chance to get to know someone new each, I really liked that. You never know what’s gonna happen to you in life. Always expect the unexpected.” #DoSomethingForNothing
Timothy z Londýna
This is Timothy. I saw him sitting next to a payphone near Elephant & Castle tube station. As I approached, I watched as he spoke to those that passed him by. This is a busy and noisy area of south London, Timothy went unacknowledged. As I got closer, I could hear that he was saying ‘hello’ or ‘how are you?’ I sat down and began to have a conversation. “I don’t enjoy doing this. It takes a lot to keep smiling when most people don’t even see you. I struggle to ask for money. Of course I need it, it just doesn’t feel good. Hostels charge you over a tenner a night. Getting in there is better than sleeping out here. I’ve been on the street for over a year now. Last winter was awful, and the heat this summer hasn’t been easy. Anyway, where are you from?” We walked around the corner to a quieter spot for Timothy’s haircut, it was nice to relax and hear more from him. “I could tell you my story, but I can’t get too deep. It’s difficult. I grew up in Surrey. I was in care by the time I was 13 and spent my teenage years moving from place to place. I was rebellious, I can see that now. I’m thankful that I got someone cared enough to put me through my training to become a scaffolder. That grounded me for a while.” I could see that they’d been some hard times between now and then. It was cool to see Timothy light up afterwards. One of his friends passed by and looked twice, before saying - “Bloody hell Tim! I didn’t recognise you” As I walked him back to his spot, I asked him for his message - “We’re all human. Don’t look down on people. Be happy.” #DoSomethingForNothing
