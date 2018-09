Sagan je lídrom bodovacej súťaže: Obliekli ho do zeleného dresu

í ¼í·ªí ¼í·¸ #LaVuelta18



Look, who is in the green #sprint jersey! í ½í²š

After his great second place today @petosagan now leads the sprint classification @lavuelta í ½í±Œí ¼í¿»í ½í±í ¼í¿» pic.twitter.com/jdPYG1Zdit