XXL modelka sa dostala na titulku módneho časopisu: Záber v plavkách vzbudil rozruch!

Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! í ½í¸­í ½í¸­

Thank you @CosmopolitanUK for this incredible opportunity í ½í¹í ¼í¿» If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life í ½í²•

Issue hits stands 8/31! í ¼í¾‰í ¼í¾‰í ¼í¾‰í ¼í¾‰ pic.twitter.com/sBYWY7nEwZ