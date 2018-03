Exotická kráska búra mýty o kráse: Stala sa modelkou napriek obrovskému hendikepu

“Modeling isn’t just expressing myself as a person without legs posing for the camera on making you see me as just an inspiring person. It’s more than that. I see modeling as an art. Human bodies is very intriguing to the eyes from all different kinds of body, shape, color, sizes, deformities, abilities, sitting, standing, arching and many more that express a special unique canvas of a bigger picture to lure you into the mysterious disguise.” -Kanya Sesser Photo Credit: @myleskatherine Brand: @vavalingerie Makeup artist: @thebirdbones . . . #pacificnorthwest #makeup #makeupartist #makeupartistworldwide #portlandmua #portlandmakeupartist #pdxartist #pdxcreative #portland #pdx #editorial #model #promakeupartist #babe #styleinspiration #style #fashionmodel #portlandfashion #lingerie #pdxmua #lingeriemodel #vavalingerie #kanyasesser #dreamteam #ilovemyjob

