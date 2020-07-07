Žena porovnáva instagramové fotky s realitou: Po ich zhliadnutí si nebudete už nič vyčítať

Sociálne médiá sú plné samozvaných modeliek. Zverejňujú fotografie svojich dokonalých tiel a hovoria nám, čo máme robiť, aby sme vyzerali tak úžasne ako ony. Nie sú však k nám úplne úprimné. Danae Mercer je na Instagrame preto, aby tieto virtuálne lži odhalila, píše boredpanda.com.
"Už dlho sme kŕmení dokonalosťou. S pribúdajúcimi nástrojmi na úpravu fotiek sa to len zhoršuje. Je extrémne jednoduché vyretušovať si nedokonalosti pleti alebo zmenšiť nos jediným kliknutím," hovorí Danae a pokračuje: "Preto si myslím, že musíme neustále hovoriť o normálnych telách. Pomáha nám to pamätať si, že sociálne siete nie sú skutočné a že sa môžeme cítiť lepšie vďaka mnohým iným veciam, než je krásna fotka na Instagrame."
Pozrite si fotky, ktoré ukazujú rozdiel medzi štylizovaným záberom s dobrým svetlom a tým, ako vyzerá skutočnosť bez veľkých príprav a tých správnych uhlov.
Ženy, dobre si pozrite fotky a majte sa rady! :-)
What you SEE versus what you DON’T - but also, CELLULITE is NOT UNHEALTHY. It isn’t. A well-intending gal slid into my comments the other day pointing out how cellulite will go away if you detox with green juice and cleanse all the things. A less well-intending group of men commented on an article about my runny a$$ and how I needed to get to the gym. So let’s just nip that one in the bud: Cellulite isn’t unhealthy. It exists on over 80% of women. It CAN increase with fat stores, and decrease in the opposite way, but it’s also simply linked to how women STORE fat - something we NEED to SURVIVE. We MUST HAVE IT. I’m a health journalist. I’m a certified fitness trainer. So these things matter to me. But more than that, I’m a woman that must exist in this WORLD. In a WORLD where somehow companies have MARKETED and TWISTED cellulite SO MUCH that it is seen as abnormal, as a ‘flaw’, as unhealthy. And if I have to experience these things, even in such an incredibly PRIVILEGED thin white body? I can only imagine how exponentially worse it must be for more marginalized groups. So let’s repeat it again and again: Cellulite is NORMAL. It is HEALTHY. And it’s something I sure as heck hope we SEE a whole lot more. We’re in this together girls. You got this. x #feminist #weartheshorts #selflove #cellulite #stretchmarks
Insta vs Reality / OR changing your BODY does not change your BODY IMAGE. There was a time in my life when I was obsessed with being thin. I skipped meals. Memories. Moments. I was convinced if I lost those next 10lbs, if I hit this magical number in my mind, I would feel good. Strong. WORTHY. I was convinced I would be LOVED. And that maybe, just maybe, I would love myself too. But here’s the thing: Shrinking changed NOTHING. Except some number on a scale. Now I am heavier. Older. And I have never felt more confident in my body or in myself. It’s still a work in progress (always, maybe always), but I see my CELLULITE and don’t feel shame. I see my limbs with all their bits in ALL THE LIGHTING and love what they can do for me. And I see my heart, clumsy as it is, stumbling as it is, and I let it be. I let it exist without judgement. So today, I want to remind you something it too me far too long to learn: Changing our APPEARANCE won’t FIX what’s going on INSIDE. We can train and sweat and eat all the greens, but if we don’t solve what’s happening in our hearts or in our heads, those thoughts will remain. Those battles will remain. Whether they are related to how we see our BODIES Or how we view OURSELVES. The work starts inside. In our heads. In our hearts. In the quiet, raw, tender bits of our soul, that sit so fragile and so shy just crying out for love. In all these parts, that’s where the true change happens. And that’s something we can never really share in an insta/reality photo. But we can certainly like all the same. You got this girl. x Photo @chiclebelle who is just a wondrous woman. #selflove #bodyconfident #selflove #iweigh #feminist #mentalhealth #edrecovery
Do you SIT differently in PUBLIC than you do in PRIVATE? I did. For YEARS I did. In public, I would pose. Squeeze. Arch. Tighten. In private, I’d sit comfortably: shoulders relaxed, body loose, just being human. And I imagine that maybe, just maybe, I’m not alone. I read an article once talking about the BEST WAY to POSITION your body on the beach. It was all ‘knees up, core tight, never lay flat’. And if you had extra wiggles and jiggles around the hips and thighs? The article recommended DIGGING A HOLE in the SAND. To put that bum into. So it would, you know, look LESS. As a teen, I did these things. And then, as an adult, I still held myself sucked in or avoided crossing my legs because heaven forbid anyone should see my CELLULITE. Things have CHANGED in this last year. I wish they would have changed so much sooner. So today, I just want to remind you: It is OK to sit comfortably. To RELAX while you’re RELAXING. Perfection isn’t the price you pay to exist in a human body. And comfort is pretty darn incredible. Posing is great fun, but NOT POSING doesn’t make you worth ANY LESS. Even if it means your wobbly bits come out on show. Or your skin folds. Or you’re just, well, YOU. Because being YOU is incredible. And worthy. And powerful. In whatever way, shape, or form. You got this girl. Go sit comfortably. x Photos @chiclebelle who is just the best #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyacceptance #iweigh #feminist
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Let’s normalize this. Let’s share the parts of us that are strong and fierce and posed, and the parts of us that are softer, raw, human. A woman messaged me today saying she bought her very first bikini. She always thought she was too wiggly, too ‘imperfect’, to own one. But today she realized otherwise. That gal went shopping. Every week, women talk to me about shorts. About cellulite on their legs. About dimples in their thighs. And about how, how they CANNOT, cannot wear them. They cannot wear shorts. Only this is changing. THEY are changing. WE are changing. Day by day, second by second, we are switching what’s normal. We are sliding into those shorts, buying those bikinis, speaking our MINDS and our truths, flaunting our brains, being all the wonderful, complex bits that combine together to make WOMEN and WOMAN. This is just one instance, a glimpse. A little photo to remind you of a very, very big thing: You are not DESIGNED to be perfect. Your power lies in all that’s COMPLEX, all that’s NUANCED, all that’s MAGNIFICENT and, yes, all that’s gloriously NORMAL. Like bum dimples. Like insecurities. Like confusions and hopes and great photos and bad moments and laughter and ALL. We’re in this together. Even if it’s just one ‘Instagram and also Instagram’ pic at a time. x #selflove #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence
Insta vs Reality / or why PERFECTION is DANGEROUS. Perfection puts a wall up between us and others. It does. Whether it’s in POSING FOR PHOTOS or LIVING OUR LIVES. Especially for us PEOPLE PLEASERS. Because it shows only our sparkly bits. Our STAGED bits. Our MASKS that we wear when we are quietly afraid no one will love us otherwise. It proves we are good little girls. Only here’s the thing: PERFECTION builds that barrier. Because ultimately, it’s only a half truth. A brief moment. A STAGED PHOTO. And us humans, we are more complex than that. We are raw and clumsy with belly laughs and cellulite and fears and dreams so fragile we dare only to whisper them into existence. So today, show someone your imperfect. Show them your real. Let them see you for all the splendour and glory you are, and let YOURSELF be SEEN for the same. Whether it’s simply rocking your WIGGLES at the BEACH or opening up about your HOPES. Show YOU. As someone who has only started embracing VULNERABILITY in her 30s, trust me on this: It’s so much more incredible than perfection could ever hope to be. It’s human. It’s wonderful. It’s real. x Photos @chiclebelle gabrielleph as always #selflove #feminist #selfacceptance #inspiringquotes #positivequotes #iweigh #mentalhealth
Same girl. Same day. SAME WORTH. But we don’t see both these types of photos to the same extent on social media. The online world is filtered. Here, TikTok, Twitter, wherever. It’s a series of magic moments and perfect poses that have been reshot and filtered and adjusted until they embody the ideal. This doesn’t just go for the stream of ‘ideal’ bodies. It goes for incredibly romantic adventures or cool crafts or perfect parenting moments. All of these, all of what’s on display, is so often part of someone else’s HIGHLIGHT REEL. And it’s easy to feel our REAL doesn’t quite measure up. Only your REAL is magnificent. It’s flawed and complex and complicated, but it’s also HUMAN. It’s also authentic and raw and YOU. And that? That is far more incredible than anything social media could ever hope to display. . . #selflove #iweigh #whstrong #instagramvsreality #bodyconfidence #posing #toldya
ME / ALSO ME - Because POSING is fun but sitting COMFORTABLY is even better. Now let’s talk DIET CULTURE myths. For years, I thought if I GOT RID of my CELLULITE, I would be happy. It has always been my hang up. So I cut calories. I dropped dress sizes. I shrank. And I waited for that joy, for that feeling of confidence. It didn’t come. Not even at my smallest. None of these things made me feel BETTER about MYSELF. And now, now, years later, I am softer. Squishier. No longer starving. I weigh more. But my heart is lighter. Because here’s the thing I learned the hard way, The thing that diet ads never tell you: BODY IMAGE starts on the inside. It does. Being comfortable with your cellulite? Your stretchmarks? Your bits that wiggle and jiggle and fold here or crease there? All that requires mental work. Internal heavy lifting. Where day by day, month by month, you remind yourself how INCREDIBLE you are. And how your WORTH, your VALUE as a HUMAN, doesn’t CHANGE even when your body does. Nor does anyone else’s. So today, fight against the urge to measure WHO YOU ARE as a HUMAN against whatever is or isn’t happening with your body. Extend the same kindness to other women around you. And allow yourself the softness of a bit of self love. Because you ARE wonderful. You ARE incredible. You ARE WORTHY. Posed or relaxed, sandy or sweaty or sleepy or in any state. You’re loved. x PHOTOS @chiclebelle @gabrielleph #bodyacceptance #selflove #womenirl #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies #instagramvsreality
SQUEEZING VS RELAXED - OR, I don’t care how bloated you are, you need to eat. Because your body DESERVES food. Regardless of if you trained that morning. Regardless of if you had pizza the night before. Eat — gently, kindly, in a way that fills your soul or fuels your goals. And remember that social media is only half the story. Not even half. Not even a blink in a moment. Here I’m squeezing my stomach, arching my back, exhaling, holding everything in. And bam, perfect insta pose. But the reality is this: When I get anxious, my bloating gets bad. And my appetite goes away. Both delicate, dangerous things for anyone who has ever struggled with disordered eating. So on here, I remind you gals to eat. And off of here, I hold myself to the same standards. Just a reminder. For you. For me. For anyone that needs to hear it. Take care of yourself ladies. x . . #bloating #posing #edawareness #socialmediavsreality #eatingdisorderrecovery #eatingdisorderawareness
Hands up if you can relate! í ½í¸í ½í¹ââï¸ Buuuut jokes aside - BLOATING happens to me a LOT. When Iâm hormonal. When Iâm stressed. When I eat this or that. And most the time Iâm OK with it, but sometimes, sometimes it hits me hard. Today was one of those days. But hereâs where BODY ACCEPTANCE comes in. And hereâs what I want to say to all YOU GALS. Body acceptance tells us that even on our bad days â and we will have bad days, even Lizzo has bad days â we are still worth KINDNESS. We still deserve FOOD. We are STILL incredible creatures that can move and train and work and play and relax. And that a bad DAY or a BAD BLOAT doesnât MAKE US BAD. Every time one of those negative pebbles of thought pops up (âIâm disgustingâ âIâm a failureâ âMaybe I should just skip the next mealâ), wrap it in the softness of self love. Again and again until the SELF DOUBT wobbles drift off or fade away or are forgotten, if only for a moment. This helps me on hard days. This gives me strength on good ones. And honestly, you gals do too. Iâm glad weâre in this together. x Kit @womensbest.me @womensbestwear #selflove #bopo #bloating #normalizenormalbodies
