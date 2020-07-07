Žena porovnáva instagramové fotky s realitou: Po ich zhliadnutí si nebudete už nič vyčítať

View this post on Instagram

What you SEE versus what you DON’T - but also, CELLULITE is NOT UNHEALTHY. It isn’t. A well-intending gal slid into my comments the other day pointing out how cellulite will go away if you detox with green juice and cleanse all the things. A less well-intending group of men commented on an article about my runny a$$ and how I needed to get to the gym. So let’s just nip that one in the bud: Cellulite isn’t unhealthy. It exists on over 80% of women. It CAN increase with fat stores, and decrease in the opposite way, but it’s also simply linked to how women STORE fat - something we NEED to SURVIVE. We MUST HAVE IT. I’m a health journalist. I’m a certified fitness trainer. So these things matter to me. But more than that, I’m a woman that must exist in this WORLD. In a WORLD where somehow companies have MARKETED and TWISTED cellulite SO MUCH that it is seen as abnormal, as a ‘flaw’, as unhealthy. And if I have to experience these things, even in such an incredibly PRIVILEGED thin white body? I can only imagine how exponentially worse it must be for more marginalized groups. So let’s repeat it again and again: Cellulite is NORMAL. It is HEALTHY. And it’s something I sure as heck hope we SEE a whole lot more. We’re in this together girls. You got this. x #feminist #weartheshorts #selflove #cellulite #stretchmarks