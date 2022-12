Lekári jej nedávali šancu: Žena počas kómy opustila svoje telo! To, čo zažila, naháňa husiu kožu

I died and this is why I do not worry anymore. A miracle happened. I now do not worry. Worry is an illusion based in a future moment that has not happened! Second chance at life! I get present and enjoy every moment. Stop the what if's catastrophing......The two questions I get asked.....1. what do I remember and 2. do i not worry it will happen again? NOPE! Stop wasting your life on worry! Get present and enjoy every moment. Life is for living. I died and came back and this is my story! #worryingaboutallthewrongthings #stopworryingaboutit #idied #whyworry??? #getpresent #mentalhealthtiktok #tipstonotworry