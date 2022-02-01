Utorok 1. 2.
Tatiana
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 22:20 | Správy | Zahraničné správy
FotoVideo

Hrozivý záber krvavého snehu: Po streľbe pred americkou školou zomrel jeden žiak

Hrozivý záber krvavého snehu: Po streľbe pred americkou školou zomrel jeden žiak 3 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
K streľbe došlo v utorok popoludní miestneho času.
Zdroj: Twitter @Breaking_4_News
Pri utorňajšej streľbe pred školou na predmestí Minneapolisu v americkej Minnesote zomrel jeden žiak, oznámila podľa agentúry AP polícia.

 

 

Ďalší študent je v kritickom stave v nemocnici. Podozrivý z miesta utiekol. V súvislosti so streľbou zatiaľ nebol nikto zatknutý, uviedol web miestnej televízie CBS Minnesota. K streľbe došlo krátko po poludní miestneho času (19:00 SEČ).

 

 

Strašidelný zvrat počas živého vysielania: Redaktorku v priamom prenose zrazilo auto!

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: ČTK
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



Viete si
Nový profesionálny
Video
Desiatky ľudí
Slovenskí futsalisti
Nóri rušia
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Viac ako
Nikdy nekončiaca
FotoVideo
Strašidelný zvrat
Astronaut zomrel
Foto
Strašidelné slová
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Prominenti Šport ZOH Peking 2022 Tip od Vás Nora Kucherenko TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa
          Exminister Drucker vyzýva Lengvarského: Chce verejnú diskusiu o Rázsochách
          Poprad prerušil banskobystrickú víťaznú sériu, v poslednej minúte rozhodol Livingston
          Slávny Brazílčan sa vracia na futbalové trávniky: Za neuveriteľnú sumu ho získal klub z anglickej „pivnej ligy"
          Určite nečakala, že to takto dopadne! Mačke sa provokácia rybky v akváriu poriadne vypomstila
          Pápež sa stretne so sexuálne týranými deťmi z cirkevných škôl: Pri tej najväčšej našli viac ako 200 detských pozostatkov
          Podľa Putina je Ukrajina nástrojom Američanov: Ich hlavným cieľom je spomaľovanie ruského rozvoja
          V noci príde na Slovensko sneženie: V niektorých okresoch napadnú až desiatky centimetrov!
          Liíder maďarskej opozície sa tvrdo obul do premiéra: Orbán sa stal Putinovou bábkou
          Hviezdny mladík Manchestru United v rukách polície! Namiesto sľubnej kariéry basa?
          Šéf Klubu 500: Ak nechce štát skolabovať, zdravotníkov treba slušne zaplatiť
          Boris Johnson v tom má jasno: Ruská invázia na Ukrajinu by bola celosvetovou katastrofou
          Rusi podnikajú ďalší krok integrácie na Ukrajinu: Separatisti v Donbase chcú byť aktívnejší
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.