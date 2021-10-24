Boží zásah? Američanka porodila tri dcérky v rovnaký deň, tam ale raritný prípad nekončí!

Všetky tri prišli na svet prirodzenou cestou, píše agentúra AP. Ich matka Kristin sa domnievala, že rovnaký dátum ich narodenia je náhoda. Keď ale zistila, že u tretej dcéry má termín pôrodu 8. septembra, začala premýšľať o tom, aká je pravdepodobnosť, že sa narodí o niečo skôr.
A sweet one for your Friday! Three sisters. Born three years apart. On the exact same day.
To make things even weirder, Kristin Lammert tells me her 16-year-old dog ALSO shares an Aug. 25 birthday with her daughters🤯
Check out their adorable story here:https://t.co/fTp8wWKOIv— Joelle Goldstein (@joelleg0ldstein) October 22, 2021
"Pomyslela som si, že by sa pokojne mohla narodiť o dva týždne skôr a mať narodeniny rovnaký deň ako jej dve staršie sestry," povedala Kristin pre televíznu stanicu WKMG. Kristin a jej manžel Nick nevylučujú, že budú mať ďalšie deti. Ale či sa im narodí štvrté 25. augusta, o tom rozhodne osud, možno s malou pomocou od Kristin. "Je naozaj dobrá v plánovaní," dodal Nick, hrdý otec dievčat, ktoré od seba navyše delia vždy tri roky.