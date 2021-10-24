Nedeľa 24. 10.
Boží zásah? Američanka porodila tri dcérky v rovnaký deň, tam ale raritný prípad nekončí!

Jej dievčatká sa narodili v rovnaký deň (ilustračné foto).
Tri sestry na Floride majú narodeniny v rovnaký deň, ale nie sú dvojčatá ani trojčatá. Sophia, Giuliana a Mia Lammert sa narodili 25. augusta, prvá v roku 2015, druhá v roku 2018 a tretia v roku 2021.

Všetky tri prišli na svet prirodzenou cestou, píše agentúra AP. Ich matka Kristin sa domnievala, že rovnaký dátum ich narodenia je náhoda. Keď ale zistila, že u tretej dcéry má termín pôrodu 8. septembra, začala premýšľať o tom, aká je pravdepodobnosť, že sa narodí o niečo skôr.

"Pomyslela som si, že by sa pokojne mohla narodiť o dva týždne skôr a mať narodeniny rovnaký deň ako jej dve staršie sestry," povedala Kristin pre televíznu stanicu WKMG. Kristin a jej manžel Nick nevylučujú, že budú mať ďalšie deti. Ale či sa im narodí štvrté 25. augusta, o tom rozhodne osud, možno s malou pomocou od Kristin. "Je naozaj dobrá v plánovaní," dodal Nick, hrdý otec dievčat, ktoré od seba navyše delia vždy tri roky.

Autor: ČTK
