Boží zásah? Američanka porodila tri dcérky v rovnaký deň, tam ale raritný prípad nekončí!

Všetky tri prišli na svet prirodzenou cestou, píše agentúra AP. Ich matka Kristin sa domnievala, že rovnaký dátum ich narodenia je náhoda. Keď ale zistila, že u tretej dcéry má termín pôrodu 8. septembra, začala premýšľať o tom, aká je pravdepodobnosť, že sa narodí o niečo skôr.

A sweet one for your Friday! Three sisters. Born three years apart. On the exact same day.



To make things even weirder, Kristin Lammert tells me her 16-year-old dog ALSO shares an Aug. 25 birthday with her daughters🤯



Check out their adorable story here:https://t.co/fTp8wWKOIv