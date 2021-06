Nález amatérskeho archeológa v Škótsku sa zapíše do kníh, odrovnal aj odborníkov: Vidíte to aj vy?

Bowled over by today's announcement of the prehistoric animal carvings found in Kilmartin Glen? Check out the 3D @Sketchfab models of the cairn & carvings made by our Digital Documentation team.



➡️https://t.co/9lQf3AIKk4

➡️https://t.co/mZ8Nq6t01H

➡️https://t.co/ZiZpDaqpz0 pic.twitter.com/JeJmUmeLWc