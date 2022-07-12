Utorok 12. 7.
Nina
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 16:49 | Šport | Cyklistika
FotoVideo

Desiata etapa Tour de France prerušená: Na trať vnikli demonštranti!

Desiata etapa Tour de France prerušená: Na trať vnikli demonštranti! 1 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
Preteky museli byť kvôli demonštrantom na niekoľko minút prerušené.
Zdroj: TASR/AP
Utorňajšiu desiatu etapu 109. ročníka cyklistických pretekov Tour de France prerušila na niekoľko minút skupinka demonštrantov, ktorá približne 30 km pred cieľom v Megeve zablokovala cestu.

Niekoľko osôb si posadalo do stredu cesty, po ktorej išiel na čele Talian Alberto Bettiol a musel sa im vyhnúť. O tridsať sekúnd za ním išla veľká skupina v úniku a pelotón mal manko sedem minút.

 

 

Organizátori za niekoľko minút odniesli z cesty demonštrantov a etapa po krátkej neutralizácii pokračovala s rovnakými časovými rozstupmi.

 

 

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: TASR
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



O víťazovi
Ďalšie problémy
Babička Gina
Foto
Mórová má
Vodiči, postojíte
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Pogačar prišiel
Šance Sagana
Dánka Hannah
Saganov tímový
Sagan si
Video
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Ukrajina Prominenti Šport Tip od Vás Nora TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa
          Neuveriteľné, koľko bolo na Slovensku za 5 rokov nevydarených operácií: Ide hlavne o tieto
          Foto
          Jedna vec sa nikdy nezmení: Sagan a gumené medvedíky v cieli!
          Víkendové kúpanie sa skončilo opäť tragicky: Telo muža († 47) našli v jazere po vyše týždni
          Periete oblečenie správne? Odborníčka radí: 4 dôvody, prečo by ste to mali robiť TAKTO!
          Horúčavy ako hurikány? Vlny veľmi teplého počasia nedostanú ženské mená, výnimkou je mesto v Španielsku
          Množstvo mŕtvych cudzincov: Rusko hlási zabitých žoldnierov, najviac je Poliakov, nechýbajú Kanaďania
          Foto
          Bezdomovec sa vyvŕšil na krásnej volejbalistke! Hrala aj v Prostějove
          Iveta Malachovská oslavovala: Romantické vyznanie od manžela a aha, čo dostala k narodeninám
          Aktualizované
          Sulík vypustil silné slová: SaS už nie je súčasťou koalície! Reakcia Matoviča vás dostane
          Aktualizované
          Ďalší vodca Islamského štátu padol: Američania v Sýrii zaútočili dronom
          Zlé správy zo Spiša: Tieto nemocnice hlásia zvýšený počet nakazených covidom!
          Detská fakultná nemocnica obmedzuje návštevy: Kedy môžu rodičia navštíviť svoju ratolesť?
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.