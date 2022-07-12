Desiata etapa Tour de France prerušená: Na trať vnikli demonštranti!

Niekoľko osôb si posadalo do stredu cesty, po ktorej išiel na čele Talian Alberto Bettiol a musel sa im vyhnúť. O tridsať sekúnd za ním išla veľká skupina v úniku a pelotón mal manko sedem minút.

This happens once in a thousand times. Freedom of expression is important, but people should not go overboard by stopping the world's most famous cycle race. #TDF #tourdefrance pic.twitter.com/qcKweqN7JZ

Organizátori za niekoľko minút odniesli z cesty demonštrantov a etapa po krátkej neutralizácii pokračovala s rovnakými časovými rozstupmi.

A group of protestors forced stage ten of the #TourdeFrance to be neutralised, after they blocked the road, forcing the breakaway to come to a halt. After the road was cleared, the race resumed, with the previous time gaps reinstated.#TDF2022 #seanknows pic.twitter.com/GkSONbGIID