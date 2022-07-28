Štvrtok 28. 7.
Krištof
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 18:00 | Šport | Futbal

FC Barcelona napriek dlhom naďalej zbrojí: Za mladého obrancu zaplatí poriadny balík

FC Barcelona napriek dlhom naďalej zbrojí: Za mladého obrancu zaplatí poriadny balík 1 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
Vedenie FC Barcelona bude mať v nadchádzajúcej sezóne vysoké očakávania.
Zdroj: TASR/AP
Španielsky futbalový vicemajster FC Barcelona údajne angažoval francúzskeho reprezentanta Julesa Koundeho (23) z FC Sevilla. Podľa denníka Mundo Deportivo zaplatil za mladého obrancu 50 miliónov eur. Kounde mal podpísať s Kataláncami päťročnú zmluvu, klub jeho príchod zatiaľ oficiálne nepotvrdil.

Prestupová sága sa končí! Lewandowski odletel do USA, chystá sa podpísať novú zmluvu

Kounde sa v súčasnosti zotavuje po operácii slabín, no novému zamestnávateľovi by mal byť k dispozícii od úvodu sezóny. Do Sevilly prišiel v roku 2019 z francúzskeho Bordeaux. Informovala o tom agentúra AFP.

 

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: TASR
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



Cezhraničný akčný
Špeciálny projekt
Klub hnutia
Novinárka Ovsjannikovová
Tohto za
Biden telefonoval
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Cezhraničný akčný
Špeciálny projekt
Zničení, ponížení
Fanúšikovia Fenerbachce
Video
Navždy sa
Zákrok na
Foto
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Ukrajina Prominenti Šport Tip od Vás Nora TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa
          Darí sa mu pred kamerou i v súkromí: Uhádnete, kto je chlapec na fotke?
          Vozičkárka Zora musela vo vlaku cestovať v sklade s občerstvením: Komisárka reaguje
          Na malej olympiáde zatlieskali bronzovej medaile: Šuranovej bronz má 50
          Foto
          Blondínka sa chystala na rande, v tom začala náhle rodiť: Reakcia nápadníka vás dostane!
          Problémy dva mesiace po pôrode! Gáboríková priznala veľké trápenie: Čo sa s ňou deje?
          Foto
          Skončí v putách? Polícia pátra po známom konšpirátorovi Danielovi Bombicovi
          Vojenská technika pri detských ihriskách: Rusi obviňovali Ukrajincov, znížili sa k lacnému triku?
          FotoVáš Tip
          Slováková odhodila všetky zábrany, po priesvitných šatách totálne nahá na lodi: Zakrýva sa len fľašou sektu!
          Oslobodenie Chersonu: Ukrajinský protiútok naberá na sile, okupanti vraj majú tri možnosti
          Zvrat v klube Bratislava Capitals: Bez ligy, je definitívny koniec!
          Foto
          Svadba Vémolu a Ceterovej: Už sú svoji! Krásna foto novomanželov a sexi prekvapenie Lely
          Kofeín robí divy! Zaujímavé zistenie vedcov: Pred nákupmi radšej nikdy kávu nepite
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.