FC Barcelona napriek dlhom naďalej zbrojí: Za mladého obrancu zaplatí poriadny balík

Kounde sa v súčasnosti zotavuje po operácii slabín, no novému zamestnávateľovi by mal byť k dispozícii od úvodu sezóny. Do Sevilly prišiel v roku 2019 z francúzskeho Bordeaux. Informovala o tom agentúra AFP.

Jules Koundé to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place with Sevilla after the long saga and further negotiations today, waiting to get it signed soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



Jules Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça last weekend, contract ready. Xavi, key factor again. pic.twitter.com/eX2jeVPheF