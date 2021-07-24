Sobota 24. 7.
Vladimír
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 17:26 | Šport | Šport mix
Video

Vyšportovaný mladík je hitom internetu: Kľuk dokáže spraviť na hocičom

Vyšportovaný mladík je hitom internetu: Kľuk dokáže spraviť na hocičom 1 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
Tento mladík je hitom sociálnych sietí - kľuk spraví na takmer všetkom.
Zdroj: TikTok: flyskytvtiktok
Tak tomu sa povie sila. Mladík sa vďaka svojmu nevšednému talentu stal hitom internetu.

Jeho unikátne videá na sociálnej sieti sú plné kľukov. To, samozrejme, nie je nič zvláštne. Tento chlapec ich však dokáže spraviť na čomkoľvek, na fľaške v vodou, basketbalovej lopte, dokonca aj na drobnej minci. 

Presvedčte sa o tom na týchto videá, v ktorých je výber jeho najlepších kúskov.

@flyskytvtiktok

Reply to @1.nilssonbror ##builtdifferent ##strong ##SpotlightAPI

♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat
@flyskytvtiktok

Reply to @scconvict ##flyskytv ##builtdifferent ##PrimeDayDealsDance Now dont tell me you can't tell me you will😤

♬ Blade Runner 2049 - Synthwave Goose
@flyskytvtiktok

Reply to @jeansantiago67 Your Dreams become your children when you have them, and don't you ever give up on them. ##Flyskytv ##advice ##builtdifferent

♬ The Time Is Now (John Cena) - WWE & John Cena & Tha Trademarc
@flyskytvtiktok

Reply to @wildwallabee Easier than solving it i tell ya that!! ##builtdifferent ##Flyskytv ##Strong

♬ The Time Is Now (John Cena) - WWE & John Cena & Tha Trademarc
Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: © Nový Čas
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



Žena sa
Foto
Dráma okolo
Obranca Owen
Temná predpoveď
Na zoznam
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Nasťu Kuzminovú
FotoVideo
Banská Bystrica
Bojovník Muradov
Foto
Karlos Vémola
FotoVideo
Hry sa
Foto
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Prominenti Šport OH Tokio 2020 Tip od Vás Kucherenko TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa
          Bratislava po záplavách rieši problém s komármi: Dôležitá rada pre všetkých záhradkárov
          Bombový útok na trhovisko v Bagdade: Polícia zadržala teroristov, ktorí stoja za ohavným činom
          Rodičom vadilo zlé správanie tínedžerky: Z toho, ako sa snažili prevychovať dcéru vám padne sánka
          Nešťastie na Prielome Dunajca: Pod chlapcami sa prelomil drevený plot, na ktorom sedeli
          Poľsko pritvrdzuje v strachu pred nákazlivou mutáciou delta: Rázne opatrenie!
          Počasie v Česku bude opäť vystrájať: Meteorológovia varujú pred nebezpečnými javmi
          Novela o zvýhodnení očkovaných rozhádala parlament: Blcháč navrhol nepokračovať v rokovaní, Szőllős namieta
          Foto
          Protest pred parlamentom naberá na sile: Dav nespokojných ľudí sa zväčšil, pribudlo aj policajtov
          Kučová v rekordnom zápase postúpila do finále: Po turnaji v Gdyni bude slovenskou jednotkou
          Pred nami je ďalšia séria tropických dní: SHMÚ varuje pred dusnom, búrkami a ešte niečím
          Z Iraku hlásia ďalší útok na základňu s americkými vojakmi: Proiránske skupiny žiadajú jedno
          Koľko vás vyjde budúci olympionik? Niektoré športy zhltnú poriadne slušnú vstupnú investíciu!
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.