Vyšportovaný mladík je hitom internetu: Kľuk dokáže spraviť na hocičom

Jeho unikátne videá na sociálnej sieti sú plné kľukov. To, samozrejme, nie je nič zvláštne. Tento chlapec ich však dokáže spraviť na čomkoľvek, na fľaške v vodou, basketbalovej lopte, dokonca aj na drobnej minci.
Presvedčte sa o tom na týchto videá, v ktorých je výber jeho najlepších kúskov.
@flyskytvtiktok
Reply to @1.nilssonbror ##builtdifferent ##strong ##SpotlightAPI♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat
@flyskytvtiktok
Reply to @scconvict ##flyskytv ##builtdifferent ##PrimeDayDealsDance Now dont tell me you can't tell me you will😤♬ Blade Runner 2049 - Synthwave Goose
@flyskytvtiktok
Reply to @jeansantiago67 Your Dreams become your children when you have them, and don't you ever give up on them. ##Flyskytv ##advice ##builtdifferent♬ The Time Is Now (John Cena) - WWE & John Cena & Tha Trademarc
@flyskytvtiktok
Reply to @wildwallabee Easier than solving it i tell ya that!! ##builtdifferent ##Flyskytv ##Strong♬ The Time Is Now (John Cena) - WWE & John Cena & Tha Trademarc