Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Foto

Hviezda Realu Madrid prekvapila svet: Zmena občianstva?!

Hviezda Realu Madrid prekvapila svet: Zmena občianstva?!
Víťazom Ligy majstrov v sezóne 2021/2022 sa stal španielsky Real Madrid.
Zdroj: TASR/AP
Brazílsky futbalista Vinicius Junior získal španielske občianstvo. Realu Madrid to umožňuje zaregistrovať ďalšieho hráča mimo Európskej únie (EÚ). Informovala o tom agentúra AFP.

"Vinicius Junior zložil 2. septembra prísahu a dostal španielske občianstvo," uvádza sa vo vyhlásení Realu Madrid. Podľa pravidiel ligy existujú limity na počet hráčov mimo EÚ, ktorých môže klub zaregistrovať.

 

 

