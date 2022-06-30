Štvrtok 30. 6.
Vaše tipy
Smutná správa z NHL: Zomrel dvojnásobný víťaz Stanleyho pohára († 82)

Vo veku 82 rokov zomrel v stredu 29. júna bývalý kanadský hokejista Jim Pappin. (ilustračné foto)
Zdroj: iStock
Vo veku 82 rokov zomrel v stredu 29. júna bývalý kanadský hokejista Jim Pappin. Niekdajší pravý krídelník bol autor víťazného gólu vo finále play off NHL proti Montrealu Canadiens v roku 1967, ktorým rozhodol o zisku Stanleyho pohára pre Toronto Maple Leafs.

Slávnu trofej získal s kanadským tímom aj tri roky predtým. Za Maple Leafs hral päť sezón, neskôr si obliekal dres Chicaga Blackhawks. Pôsobil aj v Californii Golden Seals a Clevelande Barons.

Počas štrnástich sezón odohral v základnej časti NHL 767 zápasov, v ktorých strelil 278 gólov a pridal 295 asistencií. V 92 dueloch play off skóroval 33-krát a zaznamenal 34 asistencií.

Vladimír Vůjtek chváli slovenský hokej: Išli ste neskutočným spôsobom hore!

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: TASR
