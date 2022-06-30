Smutná správa z NHL: Zomrel dvojnásobný víťaz Stanleyho pohára († 82)

Slávnu trofej získal s kanadským tímom aj tri roky predtým. Za Maple Leafs hral päť sezón, neskôr si obliekal dres Chicaga Blackhawks. Pôsobil aj v Californii Golden Seals a Clevelande Barons.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin.



Jim played 5 seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & ‘67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led team in scoring in ‘67.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/w3adMFuzGD