Nedeľa 22. 5.
Júlia, Juliána
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 18:58 | Šport

Je rozhodnuté! Titul v Anglicku získal Manchester City: Rozhodol Guardiolov žolík

Je rozhodnuté! Titul v Anglicku získal Manchester City: Rozhodol Guardiolov žolík 2 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
Hráči Manchestru City po záverečnom hvizde.
Zdroj: TASR/AP
Futbalisti Manchestru City obhájili titul v najvyššej anglickej súťaži. V nedeľnom záverečnom 38. kole Premier League zdolali doma Aston Villu 3:2, hoci ešte v 76. minúte prehrávali 0:2.

"Citizens" si udržali na čele tabuľky jednobodový náskok pred druhým FC Liverpool, ktorému nestačilo ani víťazstvo nad Wolverhamptonom 3:1. 

Poslednú štvrtú miestenku do Ligy majstrov 2022/2023 uchmatol Tottenham, ktorý triumfoval na ihrisku Norwichu aj vďaka dvom gólom Dejana Kulusevského a Sona Heung-Mina jasne 5:0 a potvrdil štvrté miesto v tabuľke. Udržal si dvojbodový náskok pred piatym Arsenalom, ktorému nestačila ani výhra nad Evertonom 5:1 a v budúcej sezóne si zahrá Európsku ligu, rovnako ako šiesty Manchester United. Ten síce prehral na pôde Crystal Palace, no zaváhal aj West Ham na ihrisku Brightonu (1:3). "Kladivári" sa zo siedmej priečky kvalifikovali do Európskej konferenčnej ligy.
      
      Premier League - záverečné 38. kolo:
      FC Arsenal - FC Everton 5:1 (2:1)
      Góly: 27. Martinelli (z 11 m), 31. Nketiah, 56. Cedric, 60. Gabriel, 82. Odegaard - 45.+3 Van de Beek
      
      FC Brentford - Leeds United 1:2 (0:0)
      Góly: 78. Canos - 56. Raphinha (z 11 m), 90.+4 Harrison. ČK: 81. Canos (Brentford) po 2. ŽK
      
      Brighton & Hove Albion - West Ham United 3:1 (0:1)
      Góly: 51. Veltman, 80. Gross, 90.+2 Welbeck - 41. Antonio
      
      FC Burnley - Newcastle United 1:2 (0:1)
      Góly: 69. Cornet - 20. a 60. Wilson (prvý z 11 m)
      /M. Dúbravka (Newcastle) odchytal celý zápas/
      
      Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)
      Gól: 37. Zaha
      
      FC Chelsea - FC Watford 2:1 (1:0)
      Góly: 11. Havertz, 90.+1 Barkley - 87. Gosling
      /J. Kucka (Watford) nefiguroval na zápasovej súpiske pre zranenie/
      
      Leicester City - FC Southampton 4:1 (0:0)
      Góly: 81. a 90.+6 Perez, 49. Maddison, 74. Vardy - 79. Ward-Prowse
      
      FC Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (1:1)
      Góly: 24. Mane, 84. Salah, 89. Robertson - 3. Neto
      
      Manchester City - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:1)
      Góly: 76. a 81. Gündogan, 78. Rodri - 37. Cash, 69. Coutinho
      
      Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur 0:5 (0:2)
      Góly: 16. a 64. Kulusevski, 71. a 76. Son Heung-Min, 32. Kane

      Prehľad majstrov anglickej Premier League od roku 1993:
      1992/1993      Manchester United
      1993/1994      Manchester United
      1994/1995      Blackburn Rovers
      1995/1996      Manchester United
      1996/1997      Manchester United
      1997/1998      Arsenal Londýn
      1998/1999      Manchester United
      1999/2000      Manchester United
      2000/2001      Manchester United
      2001/2002      Arsenal Londýn
      2002/2003      Manchester United
      2003/2004      Arsenal Londýn
      2004/2005      FC Chelsea
      2005/2006      FC Chelsea
      2006/2007      Manchester United
      2007/2008      Manchester United
      2008/2009      Manchester United
      2009/2010      FC Chelsea
      2010/2011      Manchester United
      2011/2012      Manchester City
      2012/2013      Manchester United
      2013/2014      Manchester City
      2014/2015      FC Chelsea
      2015/2016      Leicester City
      2016/2017      FC Chelsea
      2017/2018      Manchester City
      2018/2019      Manchester City
      2019/2020      FC Liverpool
      2020/2021      Manchester City
      2021/2022      Manchester City

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: TASR
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



Na koncerte
Video
Na dovolenke
Foto
Pakistanský expremiér
Ďalšia tragická
Ukrajinci žiadajú
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Kazachstan vytrápil
Tvrdé jadro
FotoVideo
Ďalší Slovák
Podvod v
Video
Prestup hviezdneho
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Ukrajina Prominenti Šport Tip od Vás Nora TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa Nové Časy
          Rakúsky prezident Van der Bellen sa do dôchodku nechystá: Prezradil svoje budúce plány
          Útok za bieleho dňa: Zabili vysokopostaveného člena iránskych Revolučných gárd
          Poľský turista skolaboval vo Vysokých Tatrách: Okamžitý zásah Horskej záchrannej služby
          Foto
          Aj napriek užívaniu antikoncepcie otehotnela: Lekári počas pôrodu žasli! Toto nevidia každý deň
          Dohoda medzi Ukrajinou a Poľskom je na svete: Na hraničných priechodoch nastanú zmeny
          SHMÚ upozorňuje pred prízemným mrazom: Pre tieto lokality vydali výstrahu
          Milan (72) náhle ochorel, stará sa oňho manželka Mária (70): Výsmech od štátu! Dôchodcom dochádzajú sily
          Aktivistka z Pussy Riot už nedokáže mlčať: Poviem vám, prečo Rusi podporujú vojnu na Ukrajine
          Foto
          Po neustálom vyčerpaní navštívila lekára a prišiel šok: Celý život žila s diagnózou a nevedela o tom
          Extravagantná návrhárka Rebecca Justh: Čo najviac vyčíta Slovákom v obliekaní? Pozor, ide aj o zdravie!
          Británia v strachu: Opičie kiahne sa začínajú šíriť komunitne, čo je epicentrom nákazy?
          Zelenskyj ďakuje Poľsku za podporu, prezident Duda: Je načase, aby...
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.