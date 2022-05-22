Je rozhodnuté! Titul v Anglicku získal Manchester City: Rozhodol Guardiolov žolík

"Citizens" si udržali na čele tabuľky jednobodový náskok pred druhým FC Liverpool, ktorému nestačilo ani víťazstvo nad Wolverhamptonom 3:1.
Poslednú štvrtú miestenku do Ligy majstrov 2022/2023 uchmatol Tottenham, ktorý triumfoval na ihrisku Norwichu aj vďaka dvom gólom Dejana Kulusevského a Sona Heung-Mina jasne 5:0 a potvrdil štvrté miesto v tabuľke. Udržal si dvojbodový náskok pred piatym Arsenalom, ktorému nestačila ani výhra nad Evertonom 5:1 a v budúcej sezóne si zahrá Európsku ligu, rovnako ako šiesty Manchester United. Ten síce prehral na pôde Crystal Palace, no zaváhal aj West Ham na ihrisku Brightonu (1:3). "Kladivári" sa zo siedmej priečky kvalifikovali do Európskej konferenčnej ligy.
Premier League - záverečné 38. kolo:
FC Arsenal - FC Everton 5:1 (2:1)
Góly: 27. Martinelli (z 11 m), 31. Nketiah, 56. Cedric, 60. Gabriel, 82. Odegaard - 45.+3 Van de Beek
FC Brentford - Leeds United 1:2 (0:0)
Góly: 78. Canos - 56. Raphinha (z 11 m), 90.+4 Harrison. ČK: 81. Canos (Brentford) po 2. ŽK
Brighton & Hove Albion - West Ham United 3:1 (0:1)
Góly: 51. Veltman, 80. Gross, 90.+2 Welbeck - 41. Antonio
FC Burnley - Newcastle United 1:2 (0:1)
Góly: 69. Cornet - 20. a 60. Wilson (prvý z 11 m)
/M. Dúbravka (Newcastle) odchytal celý zápas/
Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)
Gól: 37. Zaha
FC Chelsea - FC Watford 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 11. Havertz, 90.+1 Barkley - 87. Gosling
/J. Kucka (Watford) nefiguroval na zápasovej súpiske pre zranenie/
Leicester City - FC Southampton 4:1 (0:0)
Góly: 81. a 90.+6 Perez, 49. Maddison, 74. Vardy - 79. Ward-Prowse
FC Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (1:1)
Góly: 24. Mane, 84. Salah, 89. Robertson - 3. Neto
Manchester City - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:1)
Góly: 76. a 81. Gündogan, 78. Rodri - 37. Cash, 69. Coutinho
Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur 0:5 (0:2)
Góly: 16. a 64. Kulusevski, 71. a 76. Son Heung-Min, 32. Kane
Prehľad majstrov anglickej Premier League od roku 1993:
1992/1993 Manchester United
1993/1994 Manchester United
1994/1995 Blackburn Rovers
1995/1996 Manchester United
1996/1997 Manchester United
1997/1998 Arsenal Londýn
1998/1999 Manchester United
1999/2000 Manchester United
2000/2001 Manchester United
2001/2002 Arsenal Londýn
2002/2003 Manchester United
2003/2004 Arsenal Londýn
2004/2005 FC Chelsea
2005/2006 FC Chelsea
2006/2007 Manchester United
2007/2008 Manchester United
2008/2009 Manchester United
2009/2010 FC Chelsea
2010/2011 Manchester United
2011/2012 Manchester City
2012/2013 Manchester United
2013/2014 Manchester City
2014/2015 FC Chelsea
2015/2016 Leicester City
2016/2017 FC Chelsea
2017/2018 Manchester City
2018/2019 Manchester City
2019/2020 FC Liverpool
2020/2021 Manchester City
2021/2022 Manchester City