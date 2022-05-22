Je rozhodnuté! Titul v Anglicku získal Manchester City: Rozhodol Guardiolov žolík

Futbalisti Manchestru City obhájili titul v najvyššej anglickej súťaži. V nedeľnom záverečnom 38. kole Premier League zdolali doma Aston Villu 3:2, hoci ešte v 76. minúte prehrávali 0:2.

"Citizens" si udržali na čele tabuľky jednobodový náskok pred druhým FC Liverpool, ktorému nestačilo ani víťazstvo nad Wolverhamptonom 3:1.

Poslednú štvrtú miestenku do Ligy majstrov 2022/2023 uchmatol Tottenham, ktorý triumfoval na ihrisku Norwichu aj vďaka dvom gólom Dejana Kulusevského a Sona Heung-Mina jasne 5:0 a potvrdil štvrté miesto v tabuľke. Udržal si dvojbodový náskok pred piatym Arsenalom, ktorému nestačila ani výhra nad Evertonom 5:1 a v budúcej sezóne si zahrá Európsku ligu, rovnako ako šiesty Manchester United. Ten síce prehral na pôde Crystal Palace, no zaváhal aj West Ham na ihrisku Brightonu (1:3). "Kladivári" sa zo siedmej priečky kvalifikovali do Európskej konferenčnej ligy.



Premier League - záverečné 38. kolo:

FC Arsenal - FC Everton 5:1 (2:1)

Góly: 27. Martinelli (z 11 m), 31. Nketiah, 56. Cedric, 60. Gabriel, 82. Odegaard - 45.+3 Van de Beek



FC Brentford - Leeds United 1:2 (0:0)

Góly: 78. Canos - 56. Raphinha (z 11 m), 90.+4 Harrison. ČK: 81. Canos (Brentford) po 2. ŽK



Brighton & Hove Albion - West Ham United 3:1 (0:1)

Góly: 51. Veltman, 80. Gross, 90.+2 Welbeck - 41. Antonio



FC Burnley - Newcastle United 1:2 (0:1)

Góly: 69. Cornet - 20. a 60. Wilson (prvý z 11 m)

/M. Dúbravka (Newcastle) odchytal celý zápas/



Crystal Palace - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)

Gól: 37. Zaha



FC Chelsea - FC Watford 2:1 (1:0)

Góly: 11. Havertz, 90.+1 Barkley - 87. Gosling

/J. Kucka (Watford) nefiguroval na zápasovej súpiske pre zranenie/



Leicester City - FC Southampton 4:1 (0:0)

Góly: 81. a 90.+6 Perez, 49. Maddison, 74. Vardy - 79. Ward-Prowse



FC Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (1:1)

Góly: 24. Mane, 84. Salah, 89. Robertson - 3. Neto



Manchester City - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:1)

Góly: 76. a 81. Gündogan, 78. Rodri - 37. Cash, 69. Coutinho



Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur 0:5 (0:2)

Góly: 16. a 64. Kulusevski, 71. a 76. Son Heung-Min, 32. Kane



Prehľad majstrov anglickej Premier League od roku 1993:

1992/1993 Manchester United

1993/1994 Manchester United

1994/1995 Blackburn Rovers

1995/1996 Manchester United

1996/1997 Manchester United

1997/1998 Arsenal Londýn

1998/1999 Manchester United

1999/2000 Manchester United

2000/2001 Manchester United

2001/2002 Arsenal Londýn

2002/2003 Manchester United

2003/2004 Arsenal Londýn

2004/2005 FC Chelsea

2005/2006 FC Chelsea

2006/2007 Manchester United

2007/2008 Manchester United

2008/2009 Manchester United

2009/2010 FC Chelsea

2010/2011 Manchester United

2011/2012 Manchester City

2012/2013 Manchester United

2013/2014 Manchester City

2014/2015 FC Chelsea

2015/2016 Leicester City

2016/2017 FC Chelsea

2017/2018 Manchester City

2018/2019 Manchester City

2019/2020 FC Liverpool

2020/2021 Manchester City

2021/2022 Manchester City