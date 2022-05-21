Sobota 21. 5.
Zina
Vaše tipy Máte tip na článok, zaujímavé fotografie alebo video? Pošlite nám ich! Poslať tip
Dnes 15:25 | Šport
Video

Obrovská pocta zosnulej legende F1: Tím McLaren odhalil sochu z bronzu

Obrovská pocta zosnulej legende F1: Tím McLaren odhalil sochu z bronzu 1 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
McLaren si uctil Nikkiho Laudu bronzovou sochou.
Zdroj: Twitter / Mclaren
Motoristický tím McLaren postavil svojmu legendárnemu jazdcovi Nikimu Laudovi bronzovú sochu. Odhalil ju v piatok, na tretie výročie úmrtia trojnásobného majstra sveta F1, ktorý zomrel 20. mája 2019 vo veku 70 rokov.

V technologickom centre McLarenu v anglickom Wokingu sa bude vynímať vedľa sôch zakladateľa tímu Brucea McLarena a tragicky zosnulého brazílskeho pilota Ayrtona Sennu, ktorý získal rovnako ako Lauda tri tituly svetového šampióna. Informovala o tom agentúra APA.

 

 

Diskusia /
Súvisiace články:
Autor: TASR
Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť mailom alebo na 0918 620 001 Máte tip? Dajte nám vedieť Máte tip?

Vami zadané údaje do kontaktného formulára sú spracúvané spoločnosťou FPD Media, a.s., so sídlom Prievozská 14, 821 09 Bratislava, IČO: 47 237 601, zapísaná v Obchodnom registri Okresného súdu Bratislava I, v odd. Sa, vložka č. 6882/B na účely spätného kontaktovania. Prečítajte si viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov viac informácií k ochrane osobných údajov.



Vojnou zničená
Rozhodné slová
Andrásyho spája
Šokujúca správa
Neviete nájsť
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk

Česká trénerka
Švédsko našlo
Neuveriteľné šťastie:
Dánsko zdolalo
Slovenský rekord
Odporúčame z TIVI.sk
          Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko Zobraziť všetko

          Predpredaj.sk

          Koronavírus Správy Ukrajina Prominenti Šport Tip od Vás Nora TIVI.SK Horoskop Titulka Európa Nové Časy
          Foto
          Veľký deň Twiinsky Nízlovej a Kolárovského: Krst dcérky Ney! Sledujte tie krásne zábery
          Parlamentné voľby v Austrálii: Premiér Morrison priznal porážku, kto zostaví novú vládu?
          Európska krajina v pozore pred opičími kiahňami: Objavili epicentrum nákazy?!
          Obrovský kocúr Kefír miluje šoférovanie skoro ako pózovanie: Nič milšie dnes neuvidíte!
          Uveria láske, prídu o peniaze: Polícia upozorňuje na podvod novou kampaňou
          Putin predýchava sankcie a miliardovú pomoc Ukrajine len ťažko: Tvrdý ťah Ruska voči Spojeným štátom
          Foto
          Česi si v Prahe nechajú postaviť výstrednú filharmóniu: Pozrite si, ako bude vyzerať!
          Šimečka tvrdí, že Matovičov plán je pre vládu devastačný: Zobrať samosprávam milióny je cynické
          Tajomstvo napriek snahám vyplávalo na povrch: Britská kráľovská rodina poskytuje ubytovanie ukrajinským utečencom
          Heger si nemyslí, že je šéfom koalície: Od partnerov čaká návrhy na protiinflačné opatrenia
          Spojené štáty sa poriadne buchnú po vačku: Biden pošle Ukrajine desiatky miliárd dolárov
          Ruskí vojaci odpratali trosky zničeného divadla v Mariupole: Zatajili tak skutočný počet obetí
          Chcete sa s celým Slovenskom podeliť o pikantnú informáciu či kurióznu skúsenosť? Sme tu pre vás!
          Poslať TIP na článok
          Máte tip
          na článok?
          Najlepšie bulvárne spravodajstvo
          do vášho zariadenia
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu pre váš pc, notebook, tablet, iPad, android a prezerajte si naše noviny a časopisy kedykoľvek.
          Stiahnite si aplikáciu z Google play Stiahnite si aplikáciu z App Store
          Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na facebooku Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na twitteri Nový Čas na instagrame Nový Čas na instagrame
          © FPD Media, a.s. Autorské práva sú vyhradené a vykonáva ich prevádzkovateľ portálu. Spravodajská licencia vyhradená.