Obrovská pocta zosnulej legende F1: Tím McLaren odhalil sochu z bronzu

V technologickom centre McLarenu v anglickom Wokingu sa bude vynímať vedľa sôch zakladateľa tímu Brucea McLarena a tragicky zosnulého brazílskeho pilota Ayrtona Sennu, ktorý získal rovnako ako Lauda tri tituly svetového šampióna. Informovala o tom agentúra APA.

In honour of Niki Lauda, who passed away three years ago today, we’ve unveiled a bronze statue which will reside at the McLaren Technology Centre.



A three-time world champion, and a true legend of our sport, forever missed but always remembered. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YIkuAeJwKp