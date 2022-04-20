Brankár Jaroslav Halák musel striedať: Aké vážne je jeho zranenie?

Na konci prvej tretiny musel ale striedať. Pri skrumáži pred vlastnou bránkou si podľa portálu cbssports.com zranil ruku. Haláka nahradil v bránke Thatcher Demko. Canucks nakoniec vedenie neudržali a prehrali 3:4 po predĺžení a nájazdoch, prišli tak o šesťzápasovú víťaznú sériu.

Here is a slow motion of the Jaroslav Halak injury, I still have no clue how he got Hurt.

Originally I thought it was a stick, but if you look closely, none of the sticks make contact.

Then I thought maybe a skate?

Jammed a finger?

Jammed a finger?

What do you think?