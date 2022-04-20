Streda 20. 4.
Marcel
Dnes 08:55 | Šport
Video

Brankár Jaroslav Halák musel striedať: Aké vážne je jeho zranenie?

Brankár Jaroslav Halák musel striedať: Aké vážne je jeho zranenie? 1 Galéria > Otvoriť galériu
Slovenský hokejový brankár v drese Vancouveru Canucks Jaroslav Halák vyráža puk.
Zdroj: TASR/AP
Zápas proti Ottawe nedochytal! Slovenský hokejový brankár Jaroslav Halák (36) kryl v prvej tretine zápasu NHL proti Ottawe Senators všetkých štrnásť striel.

Obranca Tampy Erik Černák asistoval, Halák nedochytal zápas proti Ottawe

Na konci prvej tretiny musel ale striedať. Pri skrumáži pred vlastnou bránkou si podľa portálu cbssports.com zranil ruku. Haláka nahradil v bránke Thatcher Demko. Canucks nakoniec vedenie neudržali a prehrali 3:4 po predĺžení a nájazdoch, prišli tak o šesťzápasovú víťaznú sériu.

 

 

Autor: © Nový Čas, juk
          ONLINE Vojna na Ukrajine: Námorné sily v Mariupoli volajú o pomoc, smutný nález v zoo v Charkove!
